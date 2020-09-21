Boney Kapoor misses wife Sridevi as her first production film 'Shakti' clocks 18 years

Actress Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor starrer 2002 hit film Shakti: The Power clocked 18 years on September 20. Making the day extra special, producer Boney Kapoor took a stroll down the memory lane and recalled some old memories by sharing some unseen pictures from the sets of the film on Twitter.

Boney Kapoor recalls old memories

In the first tweet, the actor shared the poster of the film which showed the lead cast of the film including Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Nana Patekar. While captioning the post, the actor wrote that this film will always be special for him as it was his wife Sridevi’s first film as a producer.

Read: Boney Kapoor On 15 Years Of ‘No Entry': 'Humbled By Cinegoers Love’

Read: Cinema Owners, Distributors Spark Protest, Boney Kapoor Stands For '#SupportMovieTheatres'

At last, while commemorating the special day, he thanked the entire team for their stupendous acting skills in the film.

In the second tweet, the ace filmmaker shared a BTS picture where Boney Kapoor can be seen discussing a scene with Sanjay and Karisma while the second still shows Nana Patekar who plays the role of a goon can be seen walking with his own army while enacting a scene. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Memorable moments from the shoot.”

The story of the 2002 action film Shakti: The Power directed by Krishna Vamsi revolves around Shekhar (Sanjay Kapoor) and Nandini's (Karisma Kapoor) decision to visiting his ancestral house in a rural Indian town goes awry when they find themselves embroiled in a feudal gang war and try to return home to Canada with their little son who is not allowed to return by his grandfather (Nana Patekar).

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor recently hailed all his daughters for making him proud during the lockdown. Boney Kapoor took to social media to show off paintings created by his daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, while under lockdown. He proudly shared pictures of paintings made by both his daughters and expressed happiness in seeing their creativity during the lockdown. Apart from this, he seemed very proud of his daughter Anshula for managing her work timings and also taking care of Arjun Kapoor. The producer also wrote a heartfelt tweet for his daughter and expressed how happy he was to see the bond between the siblings. Not too long ago, Arjun Kapoor had publically mentioned on social media that he tested positive for Coronavirus. Thus, his sister Anshula has been taking care of him and managing her social welfare platform called Fankind.

Read: Boney Kapoor Proudly Flaunts His Daughters' Lockdown Activities, Shares Creative Artworks

Read: Boney Kapoor Is 'very Proud' Of Anshula As She Takes Care Of Arjun In 'difficult Times'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.