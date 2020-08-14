Boney Kapoor Says He Missed Sridevi 'every Second Of 900 Days Since She Left Them'

Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor took to his social media to wish his late wife Sridevi on her birth anniversary, on August 13. On the occasion, Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter account to wish her. In the post, he mentioned that it has been '900 days' since she has left them and added that he misses her. Check out the emotional post shared by Boney Kapoor for Sridevi.

ALSO READ: Sridevi's Birth Anniversary: Know How She Reacted After Seeing Janhvi's Scenes In 'Dhadak'

Boney Kapoor’s post for Sridevi

Jaan missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us , but more so today to see the joy on your face for the good reaction to Janu’s work in Gunjan, I wish you were here with us, our joy is incomplete without you. Happy birthday my love my life. #HappyBirthdaySridevi pic.twitter.com/jkVSzfzD90 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2020

Boney Kapoor took to his social media account and shared a few throwback pictures with his late wife. In the post, he referred to the ace Bollywood actor as ‘Jaan’. He elaborated the post talking about Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

ALSO READ: Fans Trend 'Happy Birthday Sridevi' On Twitter To Commemorate The Legendary Actor

Boney Kapoor went on to say that he misses Sridevi as the joy on her face after realising that Janhvi Kapoor was getting appreciations would have been unparalleled. Kapoor, in the emotional post, mentioned that he wishes Sridevi was with him to witness their daughter achieve success and appreciation. He also wrote that their ‘joy is incomplete’ without Sridevi being there to celebrate it with them.

While concluding the post, Boney Kapoor wished his late wife Sridevi, happy birthday. He went on to call her his ‘love’ and his ‘life’ in the emotional post. He added two throwback pictures of himself with the actor. One of the pictures also featured a young Janhvi Kapoor, who is seen sitting on the arms of her mother. Sridevi wore a gorgeous purple coloured sari, while her daughter Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing a white and blue coloured outfit. Boney Kapoor wore a green striped shirt and paired it with a pair of dark blue coloured denim jeans.

ALSO READ: Sridevi's Birth Anniversary: Daughter Janhvi's Name Was Inspired By THIS Movie Character?

In another picture, shared by Boney Kapoor, Sridevi is seen adorably leaning on her husband. She wore a dark coloured outfit as she smiled at the camera. Boney Kapoor wore a black and white striped sweatshirt as he looked away from the camera. He is seen pushing a pram around in the picture.

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018. She was in Dubai for a family function. It has been reported that she passed away due to accidental drowning. She was accompanied by her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi to the event. However, her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor had stayed back in Mumbai due to work commitments.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mother Sridevi On Birth Anniversary With A Throwback Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.