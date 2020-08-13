Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Read Details

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who stepped into Bollywood with Dhadak, has a swathe of interesting projects lined up. On the other hand, her sister, Khushi Kapoor is currently studying at the New York Film Academy. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s combined estimated net worth.

Janhvi Kapoor’s net worth

As per a report published in Caknowledge.com, Janhvi’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 58 crores. Janhvi lives in a plush apartment in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala area. It was recently reported that Janhvi owns a Mercedes-Maybach luxury sedan car in black colour, which costs around Rs 1.93 crores. More so, Janvhi’s father, Boney Kapoor is a prominent film director, who has produced nearly 24 blockbuster films in his career. The report published in acknowledge.com adds that the actor’s annual salary is estimated at Rs 5 crores.

Khushi Kapoor net worth:

As per a report published in trendcelebsnow.com, Khushi Kapoor is estimated to be around 1 million USD. Converted in rupees. Khushi's net worth becomes Rs 74,83,000. Khushi is currently isolating in Mumbai with Janhvi and Boney Kapoor.

Hence, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's combined net worth becomes Rs 58,74,83,000 (Rs 58.74)

What's next for Janhvi?

Jahnvi has a busy schedule this year, as the actor has nearly seven releases lined up. Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen with Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming horror comedy entertainer, Roohi Afzana. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the much-anticipated film also stars Varun Sharma in a prominent role. The actor was last seen Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which follows the life of the Kargil war veteran, Gunjan Saxena.

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the much-anticipated film is slated to hit the theatres on August 12, 2020. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in prominent roles. Janhvi is also a part of Karan Johar's Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Kapoor in leading roles. Reportedly, Takht follows the story of lust for power and the throne between family members. The actor is also gearing up for Dostana 2, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in the leading roles. Considered as one of the most anticipated movies of the year, as the upcoming rom-com is a sequel to the original hit, Dostana.

(Image credits: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

