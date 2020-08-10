Bosco Martis' Rocket Gang Will Be Shot In Virtual Reality; Motion Poster Out

Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis will make his directorial debut with a 3D dance-horror-comedy film named 'Rocket Gang'. The motion poster of the film was released on social media on August 10. This film will star Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta.

Rocket Gang

On Monday, August 10, Bosco Martis' film, Rocket Gang's motion poster was officially released on social media. This film ran into trouble due to the coronavirus lockdown. Rocket Gang was scheduled to go on floors in March but was delayed due to the lockdown. As per the reports, the film set was taken down when this happened but Bosco Martis approached the studio with the idea of shooting the film in virtual reality.

It is being reported that this 3D dance-horror-comedy will be shot in virtual reality. This move will empower the team to work with less manpower and shoot the film while following the coronavirus safety protocols. This experimental move will allow them to create a pre-visualised 3D virtual set which will also reduce post-production work.

"The strength of the film is the virtual reality experience which would be first of its kind in Bollywood. It will be challenging but we are very excited to explore this. Especially in today's times when we are fighting Covid-19 and the situation we are in right now. We can't get the support of the full team so how does one work? We would follow all the norms and VR is going to help us in a big way to support this," said choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis.

This film will be the first of its kind in Bollywood. Rocket Gang is starring Nikita Dutta and Aditya Seal. Nikita Dutta was last seen in the Netflix original film, Mask and Aditya Seal was last seen in the web series 'Fittrat'. The team is currently planning the shoot and the film will go on floors soon but it is scheduled to be released in the Summer of 2021.

Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis shared the motion poster of the film on his Instagram handle with #NachogeTohBachoge. Check out his post here.



(With inputs from PTI)

