Bobby Deol Thankful For Receiving Cookies, Says 'I Have Already Finished Half The Box'

Bobby Deol was greeted with a box full of cookies by Yuvraj Bodani who sent him wishes for his upcoming project, Class of 83. The actor seemed very delighted on receiving the box of the tasty delicacy and even shared about it on social media.

Bobby Deol spoke about how tasty they were and how he almost finished them in one sitting. He also challenged a few people to finish the box as fast as he did, jovially. The box of cookies came with a letter as well which had words of appreciation for Bobby Deol as he embarks on his new project with Class of 83.

Bobby Deol thankful as he receives a box of cookies

Bobby Deol shared an entire post in which he wrote about the cookies and the wishes that were sent to him. A video montage played in the post which Bobby shared. As the video played out, snippets of the cookies and them being put in the oven and the letter sent by Yuvraj Bodani were clearly visible.

As the video continued to play, a short glimpse of a letter too was spotted in which words of appreciation had been penned down for Bobby Deol. The letter itself read “Class of 83” and upon opening it to read, the letter spoke words of appreciation for Bobby and wished him best of luck for his upcoming project.

Bobby Deol was amazed by the amazing present he received and thus wrote a heartfelt caption. It was in the caption that Bobby Deol thanked Yuvraj Bodani for the amazing gift that he sent to him along with the letter with words of encouragement. He thanked Yuvraj for making the cookies especially for him and specified that they were the best and tasted yummy. Further on Bobby Deol went on to tag Indira Bodani and Dharmil Bodani to finish the box as fast as he did. Bobby Deol was truly impressed with the cookies as he claimed he finished half the box in quite some time. He ended the caption challenging the two by writing “can you beat that?” which was all in a jovial sense.

