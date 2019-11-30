Box-office Day 1 Collection: Anupam Kher's Hotel Mumbai Vs Vidyut Jammwal's Commando

Two films released this week — Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 3 and Anupam Kher-Dev Patel starrer Hotel Mumbai. Day 1 box-office collections for both the films have been average. While Commando 3 has earned Rs. 4.74 crores, Hotel Mumbai on the other hand, earned Rs. 1.08 crore. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh revealed the numbers on his Twitter handle.

#HotelMumbai - limited release - has a low Day 1... Needs to grow over the weekend... Fri ₹ 1.08 cr. #India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2019

#Commando3 is decent on Day 1... Gathered momentum post evening shows, after a dull start in the morning... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 4.74 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2019

Director Aditya Datt while talking to PTI about the film said, "In 'Commando 3', there is a strong reason behind every action sequence that takes place. You will see a new side of Vidyut. I wanted the character of Karan Singh Dogra to be little soft. I want the audience to be engaged in a story, enjoy the thrill, action and in the end, take a thought back home."

Meanwhile, Hotel Mumbai premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018. The film also premiered at the Adelaide Film Festival in Australia. The film, which released on Friday, features an international cast including veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher and Indian-British actor Dev Patel. The helmer said it was a creative challenge for him to work with people having different cultural approach to the craft and acting. "It was credibly challenging. And, in terms of logistically how it happened, I think that the underlying story of what had happened in the Mumbai attacks holds immense power for storytellers to explore the things like that."

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

