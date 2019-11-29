'Hotel Mumbai' Makers Have Used Actual Footage Of Kasab's Police Confession

Hotel Mumbai makers have used actual footage of terrorist Ajmal Kasab’s police confession in the film. Hotel Mumbai is a film based on the 26/11 attacks that took place in Mumbai back in 2008. Read on to know more about this story.

Hotel Mumbai used actual footage of Kasab’s police confession

Hotel Mumbai is a film directed by Anthony Maras and the film is based on the horrific terror attacks of 26/11 that took place in Mumbai back 2008. Hotel Mumbai is specifically focused on the attacks that took place in the Taj Hotel. According to a leading news agency, police and local authorities gave Maras information and access to interviews and the actual footage of Kasab after he was nabbed and arrested by the police.

The transcripts submitted to the court were also made available to Hotel Mumbai director Maras and his co-writer John Collee. In his interview with the news agency, Maras said that he and his team poured in over thousands of pages of evidence from Kasab’s trial including witness statements, confessions and transcripts of satellite communications between the terrorists and their He also said that for the research of the film they interviewed Kasab’s lawyer for further insight.

In the interview, Maras also revealed that they stayed at the Taj Hotel for over a month, interviewing staff members and walking the same corridors, kitchen and hallways the event took place in. The Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment’s project is set to release on November 29 in India. Hotel Mumbai as mentioned earlier stars Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, and Armie Hammer. Hotel Mumbai premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018. The film also premiered at the Adelaide Film Festival in Australia.

