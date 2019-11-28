Vidyut Jammwal's Entry In Commando 3 Shows Child Harassment; Sparks Protests By Viewers

A scene from the new upcoming movie Commando 3 was shared on the official YouTube page of Reliance Entertainment. The video shows a pehelwaan harassing a young girl and the hero Vidyut Jamwal sweeps him and thrashes the harasser. The part when the pehelwaan is harassing the girl have sparked unrest in the audience.

ALSO READ | Commando 3 Review: Twitterati Can't Wait To See Vidyut Jammwal In An Action-packed Avatar

Here is the video:

ALSO READ | Fortunate To Get Accepted By Audience: Vidyut Jammwal

The scene shows that there is a school right opposite of a pehelwaani akhaada. The school-going girls make a video complaining about the verbal harassment and pointing and their skirts that the pehelwaans do everyday. The pehelwaans see this video and confront the girls. One pehelwaan goes up to a girl and starts tugging at her skirt. He then slowly starts pulling it upwards. The spectators are ashamed to watch but remain mute. Vidyut sweeps in heroically and offers the skirts to the pehelwaan after knocking the daylights out of them.

ALSO READ | Commando 3 Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal's Introductory Visual Will Leave You Stunned

Viewers took to the comments section of the video to point out how objectionable the entire treatment of the girl was. People pointed out that these scenes were prominent during the 80s and 90s and that the Censor Board should have banned this scene. One comment said it is not right to show child nudity for publicity. Another was a request to the makers to not make such young girls play roles like these and do cheap scenes with them. An aghast viewer also wrote:

“It’s a shame how this filth Bollywood industry using girls of such small age just to heat up and spice up the hero entry....these cheap stunts gives society a fair share of rotten and wicked thought process... Plz report ...plz everyone report to at least delete that skirt scene,”

ALSO READ | Adah Sharma: When The Commando 3 Actor Stunned Fans With Her Experimental Looks

While people are objecting to this cringe-worthy film sequence, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, according to an article in a leading daily, looks at the release of this scene as a bold step. He also believes that the audience will be compelled to see the film. Commando 3 is a thriller movie that also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, and Gulshan Devaiah alongside Vidyut Jammwal. The movie will be releasing on November 29.

ALSO READ | Commando 3: New Song 'Iraade Kar Buland' Will Surely Pump You Up

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.