Boycott Call To 'timing' Theories, Twitter Mulls Saif Ali Khan's 'no India Before British'

Bollywood News

Saif Ali Khan's controversial statement — 'there was no concept of India before Britishers gave it one' — in an interview with a film critic has irked many

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Saif

Saif Ali Khan's controversial statement — 'there was no concept of India before Britishers gave it one' — in an interview with a film critic has irked many on the Internet. While 'Tanhaji' continues to draw in the crowds, Saif has admitted that the film's politics are questionable and the idea of swaraj that Tanhaji propagates through the film does not qualify as history because there was no concept of India as a self-governed nation until the British colonizers gave one. 

Netizens have a big question to ask Saif Ali Khan, a self-confessed history buff — 'Why did the actor not speak before the film released? Why now, when the film is a superhit?' Netizens pointed out Saif's hypocrisy and also demanded to boycott his future films for his statement. Actress Payal Rohatgi, journalist Tarek Fatah, director Vivek Agnihotri and others slammed the actor for his statement.

Saif Ali Khan royally schooled for 'no concept of India until the British came' absurdity

Was East India Co looking for China?: Tarek Fatah slams Saif Ali Khan's 'no India' theory

Earlier, journalist Tarek Fatah had asked Saif whether the East India company had come searching for China, or whether Vasco D'Gama had been searching for Fiji when he discovered the sea route to India. 

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan comes clean on politics of 'Tanhaji',feels the film was 'a dangerous idea'

 

 

