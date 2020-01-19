Saif Ali Khan Comes Clean On Politics Of 'Tanhaji',feels The Film Was 'a Dangerous Idea'

Saif Ali Khan has been basking in the success of his latest film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and also gearing up for his next film Jawaani Jaaneman directed by Nitin Kakkar. The actor garnered critical acclaim for his performance as Rajput warrior Udaybhan Singh Rathore. Recently in an interview, the Omkara actor broke his silence about the fictionalized politics that were shown in the Om Raut directorial and acknowledged that the story was not accurately historical.

The actor went onto clarify that the difference of opinion about the altered politics of the film is not from the point of view of an actor but as an individual who is a history buff. Saif said that he did not take a stand because his role in the film was 'delicious' according to him.

However, he did shed some light on the history of India by claiming that the idea of swaraj that Tanhaji propagates through the film does not qualify as history because there was no concept of India as a self-governed nation until the British colonizers gave one.

Saif also spoke about the Ajay Devgn starrer film's genre which is a fictionalized version of a chapter of history and said that it has become an idea that works in the industry even though it is a dangerous idea.

Setting the box-office on fire with its collections, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a mass entertainer that caters to a wider population and therefore, it is important to convey the right information through history as depicted in the film.

Saif Ali Khan admitted that even with the tweaked historical representation, the film has done well because this is what runs in the industry and that idea has caught on.

What's next for Saif Ali Khan?

Saif Ali Khan will be seen on screen in the comedy-drama film Jawaani Jaaneman, directed by Nitin Kakkar, opposite Tabu and newcomer Alaya Furniturewalla. The film is scheduled to release on January 31, 2020. He will also feature in Yash Raj Films' new age film Bunty Aur Babli 2 along with actors Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari Wagh.

