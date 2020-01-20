The Debate
Was East India Co Looking For China?: Tarek Fatah Slams Saif Ali Khan's 'no India' Theory

Bollywood News

"I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one," Saif Ali Khan said in an interview. Journalist-Author Tarak Fatah replied

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tarek

Saif Ali Khan's controversial statement claiming that 'there was no concept of India until the British came' has got everyone's attention on the Internet. Many schooled the actor and gave out historic facts to prove that his statement wasn't right. Journalist-Author Tarek Fatah also took to his Twitter handle to oppose and mocked Saif Ali Khan, 'a self-confessed history buff'.

Saif Ali Khan royally schooled for 'no concept of India until the British came' absurdity

Saif had said, "But when people say this is history, I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it."

Here's Tarek Fatah's tweet

Fatah has taken a sarcastic line on Saif Ali Khan's statement, raising how the herald of colonial imperialism was the East India Company, with India in its name itself. He also goes on to cite that Vasco D'Gama had sailed east searching for India.

Saif triggers debate

Saif Ali Khan's statements have triggered an almighty debate online, with netizens highlighting various technicalities while agreeing that India - as a concept or otherwise - has a long and rich history.

Saif Ali Khan comes clean on politics of 'Tanhaji',feels the film was 'a dangerous idea'

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan reveals these THREE things about his role in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

 

 

Published:
