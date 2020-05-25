Ryan Murphy's 'Film Twitter' Aka 'Glee Reboot' Stars Brad Pitt, Timothee Chalamet And More

The American writer, director and producer Ryan Murphy has come up with a dream cast for the former television musical comedy-drama Glee which aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015. One of the most popular television shows, Glee featured a high school glee club comprising nerds, cheerleaders, athletes, and other characters. The musical show catapulted the careers of actors like Lea Michele, Darren Criss, and Amber Riley to name a few. Now, one of the creators of Glee, Ryan Murphy has shared an edited poster of the show with fan suggestions regarding who can reprise the characters' roles in the show.

Ryan Murphy shares an idea of 'Film Twitter Glee Reboot'

Amid self-quarantine, as everyone has gotten a lot of time to themselves, Twitterati thought it would be a great idea to replace the original stars from Glee's poster with some of the most popular Hollywood actors or the ones who have appeared in critically acclaimed movies. Joining the bandwagon is one of the creators of Glee, Ryan Murphy, who also recently reimagined the show with two other actors, Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt. Murphy had the whole script jotted down, where frenemies Lea Michele and Platt 'join forces to dethrone' Feldstein's character in his recent Instagram posts. Check them out below:

He captioned it writing, "Someone sent this to me with the caption 'Film Twitter Glee Reboot'"

In the second post that he shared, Ryan Murphy shared the hypothetical script of the show with fans on Instagram. He also expressed his desire of wanting to shoot the show with the recommended stars in the caption of the post. Murphy's caption read,

"Imagine it's 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie, I believe, were in high school then...and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?) If I had access to that talent, here's the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club. Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her. I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?"

