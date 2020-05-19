Angelina Jolie Bars Brad Pitt From Letting Daughter Shiloh Meet 'friend' Alia Shawkat

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie has reportedly warned her former husband Brad Pitt against letting their daughter Shiloh meet his friend Alia Shawkat. It has been reported that Brad Pitt, 56, has been spending some time with the Arrested Development actor Alia Shawkat. Rumours of Brad Pitt dating Alia Shawkat have been doing the rounds after they were spotted attending a concert together, and then again a day later getting some fast food.

#bradpitt has seen with #aliashawkat (@ShawkatAlia) day after their concert date at LA, they have been secretly seeing since last September, @TMZ still says they're friends.. They were purchasing from @Innoutburger18 pic.twitter.com/zf6vatxuyg — Nigel Night (@Nigel98596597) March 16, 2020

When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter met Alia Shawkat

However, it seems that Angelina Jolie isn’t too pleased with her 13-year-old daughter meeting Brad Pitt’s friend, who is much younger than he is. This isn’t the first time that Angelina Jolie has banned her kids from meeting Brad Pitt’s friends. It was reported previously that Angelina Jolie was not happy with Shiloh meeting Brad Pitt’s former wife Jennifer Aniston and had asked Brad to keep their children away from her.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh met Alia Shawkat while she was visiting her father. Shiloh and Alia Shawkat hit it off and the teenager was reportedly excited to meet Alia Shawkat again. Reports claim that Angelina Jolie called up Brad Pitt and warned him against letting their daughter meet the 31-year-old actor.

When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter met Jennifer Aniston

It has been previously reported that Brad Pitt had introduced his daughter Shiloh to Jennifer Aniston as well. Shiloh liked and Jennifer Aniston and had gotten quite close to her, as per reports. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh were reportedly spending a lot of time together. Their growing bond was termed as Angelina Jolie’s 'worst nightmare'.

According to reports, Brad Pitt had hoped that Angelina Jolie and Alia Shawkat would be friends. However, Angelina Jolie made it quite clear that she is not interested in being friends with any of Brad Pitt’s female friends. Reports also state that Angelina Jolie is not miffed about Brad Pitt being close to other women, but it bothers her that he is meeting them while he has the kids with him.

According to numerous news portals, Brad Pitt has introduced Alia Shawkat to his former wife Jennifer Aniston as well. Jennifer and Alia Shawkat are great friends and Alia Shawkat reportedly joked about finding Jennifer more attractive than Brad Pitt. Although they have been spotted together on numerous occasions, some portals report that Brad Pitt has a platonic friendship with Alia Shawkat. It has also been reported that he sees Alia Shawkat as his sister.

