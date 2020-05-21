Did Jennifer Aniston Asked Brad Pitt To Stop Being 'flaky And Indecisive'?

As per a report published by a leading news daily, Jennifer Aniston has demanded some clarity from Brad Pitt about their relationship. Reportedly, Jennifer Aniston asked Brad Pitt’s indecision about their friendship and wants to know where she stands with Alia Shawkat in the picture. As per reports, Jennifer Aniston has also warned Brad Pitt to 'make his mind up' and stop being so "flaky and indecisive" about his intentions with her.

According to news reports, Brad is giving her plenty of attention and he is barely in touch with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. Reportedly, Jennifer won’t consider a relationship with Brad Pitt “until he stops being so flaky and indecisive”. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt, who has been creating waves for his relationship with Alia Shawkat, insists that he and Alia are just friends.

A lookback

Angelina Jolie and Brad first met on the sets of Mr & Mrs Smith and fell in love. The duo was in a relationship for more than 12 years and finally called it quits in 2016. Post their breakup, Brad Pitt created headlines for his ‘restoring’ friendship with ex Jennifer Aniston. Brad and Jennifer Aniston provided fans with gossip fodder, when several BTS pictures, featuring the duo hanging out at the SAG Awards took the internet by storm.

On the professional front:

Brad Pitt managed to turn heads with his indelible performance in Leonardo DiCaprio's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Starring Margot Robbie, Leo, and Brad in the leading roles, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows the story of a faded television actor and his stunt double, who strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Helmed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Emile Hirsch and Magaret Quallay in the lead roles.

