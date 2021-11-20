'Brahmastra': Neetu Kapoor Gives Update On Ranbir-Alia Starrer; 'Filming Complete Ho Gayi'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have become the talk of the town, not only owing to the rumours about their impending nuptials but also for their much awaited upcoming movie franchise, Brahmastra. Written and helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film has been under development for a long haul due to the heavy VFX work and hindrances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With fans eagerly waiting to get a slight peek into its current update, Ranbir's mother and actor Neetu Kapoor has spilt some beans.

During a promotional video for her upcoming comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo, she responded to a statement by her co-actor Varun Dhawan about Ranbir filming Brahmastra. When Varun noted that the actor is still shooting for the film, Neetu Kapoor quickly responded by saying "Wo ho gayi, wo Khatam ho gayi" (That has been completed).

Neetu Kapoor gives an update on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra

While major details of the film have been kept under wraps, Neetu Kapoor's recent statement has surely tingled audiences' curiosity. Apart from the leading duo, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Senior Bachchan plays the role of Professor Arvind Chaturvedi, while Ranbir and Alia will appear as Shiva Tripathi and Isha Mishra respectively.

The ensemble cast also includes Mouni Roy (as Damayanti Basu), Dimple Kapadia as (Anita Saxena) as well as Nagarjuna Akkineni as an archaeologist named Ajay Vashisht. Initially, the movie was supposed to release in December 2019 but was shifted to February 2020 as some work was still pending. Later the December 4th 2020 release date was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More on Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's work front

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, the movie will release in theatres on August 11 in 2023. He will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana opposite Hrithik Roshan along with Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Lastly, his upcoming venture with Shraddha Kapoor will be released on January 26, 2023. Alia will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, Jee Le Zara as well as Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NEETU54/ @ALIAABHATT)