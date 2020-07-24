BTS' Suga To Collaborate With Singer MAX For A Track In Album 'Colour Vision'; Read

BTS Band member Suga is all set to collaborate next with singer MAX for his sophomore album Colour Vision, making the upcoming project his second International venture with the singer. BTS’ Suga and MAX previously worked on Burn It track from Suga's chart-topping second mixtape D-2 which received a thunderous response from fans. The upcoming song is titled Blueberry Eyes and is the sixth track in the upcoming album.

Reportedly, the preview of the upcoming track was unveiled by iTunes on July 24 and Suga's part sounds exquisite, as the song remains unusual when compared to many of his previous numbers. In an interview with a leading news daily, Max revealed that he met Suga for the first time in South Korea, during one of his tour destinations. Adding to the same, MAX revealed that he discussed 'D-2' collaboration with Suga for the first time during this meet. Later, MAX and Suga reunited in Los Angeles, when they attended the Lakers game together, dressed in yellow jerseys in the honour of late Kobe Bryant. Take a look:

All about BTS

BTS, popularly known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band, which was formed in 2010. Originally a hip hop group, BTS was signed under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013. However, the band's claim to fame was The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever and Wings, as the songs helped establish BTS' reputation as a socially conscious group. If the reports are to be believed, BTS is the best-selling artist in South Korean history and holds the best-selling album in South Korea with Map of the Soul: 7.

The team recently made it to the news when an upcoming Korean drama based on BTS Universe began its production process. As per reports, the drama will include fictional aspects and the makers of the drama have already begun auditioning the actors to essay the roles. The report adds that Big Hit Entertainment announced the production of a drama, which will put forth the story of seven boys who meet for the first time and create the BTS Universe.

