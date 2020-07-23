BTS' Jin Aka Kim Seok-jin's Astounding Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned; Read Details

Kim Seok-jin, popularly known by his stage name Jin, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS since June 2013. Kim debuted the Korean band after he was searched by the team whilst he was in his university. However, BTS' Jin first joined Big Hit Entertainment as an actor and then tried his hands at singing. Since then, Kim has co-written and released many tracks. Here's a sneak peek into Kim Seok-jin's net worth and biography.

Kim Seok-jin net worth

As per a report of Seventeen, Kim Seok-jin's net worth is Rs 60 crore ($8 million). BTS' Jin makes money of his producing and writing credits, adds the report. Moreover, in 2018, BTS released an 8-episode documentary and then released a movie version of their documentary called Burn the Stage: The Movie in theatres. According to Forbes, the movie minted a whopping collection of Rs 18 crore ($2.4 million) in its opening weekend.

Meanwhile, BTS' Jin's solo tracks like Awake, Epiphany and Moon received magnanimous love from fans. Not only this but the numbers also charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. BTS' songs like Stay Gold, Blood Sweat & Tears, Fake Love, Jungkook Still With You, 2 Kool 4 Skool, Dark & Wild, Map of the Soul: 7, Boy With Luv, DNA, DOPE, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), among others hit the bullseye.

In 2019, Kim Seok-jin released his first independent song titled Tonight. His number was well received by fans. Moreover, Tonight has hit 9M views. Apart from singing, Kim has reportedly also appeared as a host on multiple South Korean music programs.

Is Jin from a rich family?

As per reports, Jin's father is a very famous CEO and his family is considered among the wealthy clans in Korea. Kim has an older brother, Kim Seok-jung. Kim Seok-jung runs a business with Jin and is the CEO of the restaurant called Ossu Seiromushi which has two branches. Ossu Seiromushi is a Japanese style restaurant that serves traditional Japanese cuisine.

Kim Seok-jin birthday

BTS' Jin was born on December 4, 1992. The 27-year-old's favourite subject during primary school was Physical Education. Kim Seok-jin's sun sign is Sagittarius and reports have it that ever since his childhood, BTS' Jin had a dream of becoming an ‘idol’.

