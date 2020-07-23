BTS' Suga Has Been Producing Music Since The Age Of 13; Read More Trivia About The Star

Min Yoon-gi, better known as Suga is Korean rapper, singer, songwriter and a member of the BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys. BTS' Suga was born on March 9, 1993, in South Korea. He began his career as an underground rapper before he joined the BTS. So far, Suga has nearly 60 songs to his credit.

Min Yoon-gi got his stage name Suga when he played basketball and took the first syllables of the two words. Read some more interesting facts about Suga below:

All you need to know about Min YoonGi aka BTS' Suga

Suga is is a heartthrob of millions of music lovers across the world. He was born to a family in Daegu, South Korea and has an elder brother. BTS' Suga went to the Taejeon Elementary School. Later, the joined the Gwaneum Middle School and the Apgujeong High School. Suga also attended the Global Cyber University and holds a major in Broadcasting Performing Art.

Yoon-Gi aka BTS' Suga was inspired after listening to hip-hop songs of Stony Skunk and Epik High. After being greatly inspired by them, Min Yoon-gi started composing music at the age of 13. Soon after learning from his part-time job at the studio, he started performing rap music. Although initially, his parents were not supportive of his career, they are proud of their son today.

In 2013, Suga made his debut with the South Korean boy band BTS. Soon, he composed a number of tracks for BTS. In 2014, he released his Japanese album Wake Up and also wrote a few hit songs like Jump, Tomorrow and Like. So far, Suga has received many accolades for his songs.

Suga reached the third spot on Billboard World Albums Chart and the fifth spot on Heatseekers Albums Chart. He also made it to number 74 on the Top Album Sales Chart. So far, the artist has nearly 60 songs registered under his name.

Is Suga Single?

Min Yoon-gi aka BTS' Suga is single. He has prominently been a supporter of the LGBTQ community. The artist has also reportedly battled depression and has been vocal about it.

Suga’s net worth

Suga is a part of the seven-member band named BTS. It is reported that the artist owns 13% of the total net worth of the band. He also earns from the BTS’ endorsement deals. The band has made deals with Coca-Cola, K-beauty brand Mindheal. In total, according to Celebrity Networth Suga’s net worth is nearly $8 million which is ₹59,81,80,000 in INR.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

