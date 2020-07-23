Is BTS' Jimin Single? Everything You Need To Know About The Dancer & Vocalist

The K-Pop band BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys enjoys a huge fandom all over the world. The seven-member South Korean boy band debuted in 2013 and since then have gone on to enjoy a wide fan base all over the world. The group was originally a hip hop group but their musical style evolved through the years. Lyrics of BTS often focus on personal and social commentary, touch on the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism. BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Lately, a lot of fans have been wondering about a member of BTS’ Jimin and are left with questions like is Jimin single or who is Jimin’s wife, etc. Here is everything you need to know about BTS’ Jimin.

Also Read | Who Is Sydney Sweeney? Why Her Pics In Rihanna' Savage X Fenty Collection Are Going Viral?

BTS' Jimin

Name Park Ji-min, AKA Jimin Height 1.72 m Discography Lie, Serendipity, Filter, etc. Birthdate October 13, 1995 Born in Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea

BTS’ Jimin is one of the most popular members of the boy band. He attended Busan's Hodong Elementary School and Yonsan Middle School. During middle school, he learnt the locking-and-popping dance. He has also studied contemporary dance. He made his debut as a BTS member in 2013 with his single No More Dream. He has given several hits with BTS like Lie, Serendipity, Promise, etc.

Also Read | BTS' Jimin Impresses Jared Bush With His Zootopia Impression, Director Asks For A Collab

BTS’ Jimin relationship status: Is he single?

To all those who have been wondering about BTS’ Jimin relationship status, the answer is Yes. BTS’ Jimin is single. Reportedly, BTS’ label Big Hit won’t allow the members to date, anyone, as it may hamper their popularity for having a partner. He has been linked up with several people in the past but it all turned out to be just rumours

Also Read | BTS Army Day: Jungkook Goofily Claps On Wall Amusing Jimin As Rest Continue To Wish Fans

Who is Jimin’s wife?

BTS’ Jimin is single and unmarried till now. There have been a few link ups but he not married to anyone. However, as the boy band and Jimin enjoy a huge fan base all over the world, one such super fan got married to one of the cardboard of BTS’ Jimin.

Also Read | Jimin Super Fan From London 'marries' His Cardboard Cut-out; Read More

Who is the oldest and youngest in BTS?

BTS consists of seven boys, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The oldest member of BTS is Jin. The 27-year-old was born on December 4, 1992. The youngest in the band is Jungkook. He is 22-years-old and was born on September 1, 1997.

Image Credits and Promo Image Credits: Jimin Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.