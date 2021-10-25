'Bunty Aur Babli 2': Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Share Intriguing Looks From The Film

Just after the makers of the upcoming family entertaining drama Bunty Aur Babli 2 released the trailer, the character posters of actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari from the film have been creating a buzz. The two stars who will be seen playing con artists while deceiving people as Bunty Aur Babli in the second instalment looked super cool in their character posters. Siddhant took to Instagram and shared glimpses of his looks that are sure to leave his fans amazed and stunned. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Gully Boy, is seen donning a leather jacket with sunglasses in his character poster.

For the unversed, the actor will be seen playing the role of the new Bunty - a suave, smart conman from the big city. His mastery of disguises makes him the no 1 con man in the real world. The actor shared his looks on Instagram and wrote, “Aa raha hai aapka naya Bunty. Trailer out TODAY! Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November’21.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari's looks from Bunty Aur Bali 2

Talking about the upcoming film, Siddhant issued a statement and said, "Bunty Aur Babli 2 is an extremely special film for me because it presents me as a Hindi film hero for the first time in my career. I have waited for this moment for some time now and I can't wait to see the reaction of the industry and audiences. It is a huge project to be a part of because we have all grown up watching Bunty Aur Babli and playing Bunty is a dream come true moment for me."

On the other hand, Sharvari, who is all set to make her silver screen debut with the film, also shared her glamorous first look on Instagram. In the picture, she is seen leaving all hearts to flutter as she walks out of the beach in a stunning swimsuit, while flaunting her curves. The captioned the post, "Ready to shine cause the con is on! Say hello to your new Babli Watch our trailer TODAY! Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November’21.” The interesting trailer of the film shows OG Bunty Aur Babli Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan pitting against the cons Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. Siddhant and Sharvari use the con name Bunty and Babli to disguise themselves and deceive people.

IMAGE: Instagram/@Siddhant Chaturvedi/Sharvari: