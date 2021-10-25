'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Trailer Out; Rani And Saif Pit Against Sidhant, Sharvari | Watch

After leaving fans stunned with impeccable acting and a fun-filled storyline, the makers of the film, Bunty Aur Babli, released the trailer of a sequel to the 2005 hit. The film stars an ensemble star cast, including Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari. Actor Sharvari is all set to make her silver screen debut with the upcoming film.

The rib-ticking family entertainer will showcase different generations pitting against each other. Rani Mukerji who was also the lead in the first part is paired alongside Saif Ali Khan in the second part where the two, who had left their mastery of fooling people and conning them, will once again disguise to outwit each other and pull off outlandish cons.

Bunty and Bali to return this November

In the sequel to the 2005 family entertainer, Siddhanth and Sharvari disguise themselves as various characters and use the con name of Bunty and Babli while deceiving others of money. The trailer shows the epic battle between the original Bunty and Babli and the newbie cons Siddhant and Sharvari.

Rani and Saif (Simmi and Rakesh) live a normal family life, away from conning people. However, things turn ugly after newbie Siddhant and Sharvari use their con name to deceive people. Rani and Saif get scared as they live under the fear of their identities being snatched by some other.

The trailer also shows the glimpse of inspector Pankaj Tripathi, who in the second instalment, has steeped into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan. Pankaj approaches the couple and informs them about their identities being used to fool people and how it can be a serious threat to them. Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a poster for the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “Trailer aa gaya hai! Milte hai bade parde par Link in bio. Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November’21 #SaifAliKhan | #RaniMukerji | @pankajtripathi | @varun.v.sharma | @yrf. (sic)”

Watch the trailer here:

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a family entertainer which is slated to hit the theatres on November 19. The film has been directed by Varun V. Sharma. In an exciting casting coup, it reunites the much-loved on-screen pairing of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji (Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum).

(Image: @siddhantchaturvedi/Instagram)