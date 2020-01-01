The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Star Sharvari Surely Loves Photography And Baking, Here's The Proof

Bollywood News

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor Sharvari is all set to step into Bollywood. Read on to check what are her hobbies, and everything she loved to do before acting.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty Aur Babli was a major hit in 2005. Yash Raj Films officially declared the sequel titled Bunty Aur Babli 2 that is slated to release in mid-2020. There were many rumours about the new cast of the film, however, the official announcement about casting the Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari for Bunty Aur Babli 2 was announced on December 17. Sharvari is reportedly a Mumbai based newbie who is gearing up for her first kick in Bollywood. When you take a sneak peek through her Instagram profile, you will see her love for photography. Looks like the actor is quite passionate about photography and also baking. Check out her best posts that define her hobbies. 

Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Sharvari's hobbies

Sharvari soon became a social media sensation after the news of her joining the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 was made official. The actor is also followed by popular stars like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, amongst others. Before diving into her recent updates in Bollywood, here's a glimpse of her passion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari) on

Sharvari escaped to Goa in November, sharing many mesmerising pictures from her trip. Her sunset diaries are worth watching. Have a look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari) on

The next picture shows Sharvari's love for baking. As part of her caption, she mentioned that the picture was from her baking class sessions. She shared amazing snaps of muffins and cakes that showcased her love for food-blogging too. 

Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi bags 2 big films; says he's Bunty and not MC Sher

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari) on

Sharvari visited Kerala last year in December. From sharing glimpses of Munnar to talking about her experience at the Thekkady, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star shared a series of photographs. 

Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi says that he is done with 'MC Sher' and wants to be called 'Bunty'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari) on

Sharvari's photographs from her trip to Hallstatt, Austria will steal your heart. From ducklings to the vibrant street life, she has shared it all. One of the pictures shows her enjoying bright red icecream at Prague. She captured the picture balancing the cone and the background beautifully. 

Read | Rani Mukerji To Reunite With 'Hum Tum' Co-star Saif Ali Khan For 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari) on

Read | 'Bunty Aur Babli 2': Siddhant Chaturvedi And Sharvari Replace Abhishek And Rani, See Pic

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
K SIVAN PRESS BRIEFING
KOHLI THRILLED AT HARDIK'S SURPRISE
GEN RAWAT SAYS WILL REMAIN NEUTRAL
HARDIK PANDYA SEALS IT WITH A KISS
CDS BIPIN RAWAT'S TEAM
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL