'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Star Sharvari Surely Loves Photography And Baking, Here's The Proof

Bunty Aur Babli was a major hit in 2005. Yash Raj Films officially declared the sequel titled Bunty Aur Babli 2 that is slated to release in mid-2020. There were many rumours about the new cast of the film, however, the official announcement about casting the Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari for Bunty Aur Babli 2 was announced on December 17. Sharvari is reportedly a Mumbai based newbie who is gearing up for her first kick in Bollywood. When you take a sneak peek through her Instagram profile, you will see her love for photography. Looks like the actor is quite passionate about photography and also baking. Check out her best posts that define her hobbies.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Sharvari's hobbies

Sharvari soon became a social media sensation after the news of her joining the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 was made official. The actor is also followed by popular stars like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, amongst others. Before diving into her recent updates in Bollywood, here's a glimpse of her passion.

Sharvari escaped to Goa in November, sharing many mesmerising pictures from her trip. Her sunset diaries are worth watching. Have a look.

The next picture shows Sharvari's love for baking. As part of her caption, she mentioned that the picture was from her baking class sessions. She shared amazing snaps of muffins and cakes that showcased her love for food-blogging too.

Sharvari visited Kerala last year in December. From sharing glimpses of Munnar to talking about her experience at the Thekkady, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star shared a series of photographs.

Sharvari's photographs from her trip to Hallstatt, Austria will steal your heart. From ducklings to the vibrant street life, she has shared it all. One of the pictures shows her enjoying bright red icecream at Prague. She captured the picture balancing the cone and the background beautifully.

