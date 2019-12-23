Siddhant Chaturvedi Bags 2 Big Films; Says He's Bunty And Not MC Sher

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to fame after his role of MC Sher in the movie Gully Boy. He has now bagged two big films under two of the most well-known production houses in India. While it has been revealed that he will play the role of Bunty in the Yash Raj films produced Bunty Aur Babli 2, it was also recently revealed that he will be a part of Karan Johar’s untitled film.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday And Siddhant Chaturvedi Confirmed In Shakun Batra's Next

Karan Johar announced that the movie is filled with a dose of love and life, and is a relationship drama. The movie will also star Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. The movie will be directed by Shakun Batra and is expected to release on 12th February 2021. It has also been revealed the Siddhant will be seen opposite a Mumbai based newbie Sharvari in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The movie also stars Hum Tum pair Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.

Siddhant Chaturvedi talks about bagging two big films

ALSO READ: 'Bunty Aur Babli 2': Siddhant Chaturvedi And Sharvari Replace Abhishek And Rani, See Pic

Talking about the two films Sidhanth revealed that his roles in both the movies are very different. He revealed that he has started working on both films. He further added that he features two different look and body shapes in both films. Hence it is going to get a little difficult for him. However, he revealed that he is going to shoot for four films next year, out of which only one release in 2020 and the rest will release in 2021.

When asked if he feels any kind of pressure working as the male lead for two big movies he stated that he is more excited than pressures. He stated that he doesn't feel that his responsibility has increased as his character of MC Sher in Gully Boy wasn’t close to how his personality is in real life. He also stated that what he is about to do next is what has been his dream since the time he wanted to be an actor. Romancing and dancing on songs in Switzerland in a Dharma produced film has been his dream which is now about to come true. As he is about to live his dream, he feels that there is no pressure. He, however, concluded that he is very excited to explore new things.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone To Share Screen Space With Siddhant Chaturvedi?

From 'Gully Boy' to 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

While interacting with the media at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019 Siddhant Chaturvedi said, that he is done with the character of MC Sher and that people should now refer to him as Bunty. After being a part of Bunty Aur Babli universe, he will be doing Shakun Batra’s untitled movie. Both characters are very different from each other. While he plays a con artist in Bunty Aur Babli 2, he gets the opportunity to play a lot of characters. He also added that he is dressed as a rapper to the award function so that he can bid adieu to MC Sher.

He had a very positive approach about Gully Boy not making it to the top 5 at the Oscars. He stated that the film going to Oscars in itself is the biggest thing for him. He also said that Inside Edge was nominated for Emmy Awards but it didn’t win. However, he said that he will keep trying hard.

ALSO READ: 'Bunty Aur Babli 2': Who Is Sharvari? Will She Be The New Babli?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.