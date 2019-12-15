U2 Concert: Hrithik Roshan, Sachin Tendulkar, Anurag Kashyap, Others Ready For Gala Night

The stream of international stars continues in India, reaffirming its status as a big market for the global music industry. After Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, another popular band, U2 is gearing up for its first concert in Mumbai. And like all these artists, U2 also brought a flurry of stars as attendees. Hrithik Roshan, Sachin Tendulkar, Anurag Kashyap and many other stars were arriving at the event at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Sachin Tendulkar twinned with wife Anjali Tendulkar as he was dressed in white and black, while the latter wore an all-black attire.Hrithik Roshan arrived for the event with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their son. Kunal Kapoor and wife Naina Bachchan were too were seen posing with them. Some of the other stars who were spotted were Anurag Kashyap, Rohit Dhawan with Jaanvi Desai and Ness Wadia.

Here are the pictures

Earlier, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone too had made an appearance. They were accompanied by Baar Baar Dekho director Nithya Mehra. Earlier in the day, the former had shared a video of his ‘mood’, grooving to U2 hit track Vertigo in the car.

Even U2 expressed their excitement on Instagram, sharing a video and writing, “We are ready for you Mumbai

#u2 #thejoshuatreetour2019 #mumbai #DYPatilStadium.” They had also conveyed their excitement on landing in the city. They had captioned the post, "Touching down in Mumbai... So excited to be here! Bono, Edge, Adam, Larry #u2 #thejoshuatreetour2019 #mumbai." Their other association with India has been their collaboration with AR Rahman, titled Ahimsa.

