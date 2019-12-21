The Debate
The Debate
Ashoke Pandit: India Can Be Strong Only Under PM Modi's Rule, He's Fortunately Ruling Us

Bollywood News

Ashoke Pandit said India can be strong only under PM Narendra Modi's rule. He added that PM's fortunately ruling us. His tweet was amid the protests over CAA.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ashoke

The Indian Parliament passing the Citizenship Amendment Act has divided the country into who’s for it and who’s against it. And that has been the same with the film industry. While one section of Bollywood has been vociferous in its protest against the CAA, there have been some who have strongly supported it as well. In the latter category, has been Ashoke Pandit. The filmmaker has not minced words in lashing out at the opposers of the controversial act from the industry. Amid criticism from one section for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for introducing the CAA, Pandit has come out in the support of PM. He said that India can be strong only under PM Modi’s rule. The director added that India was fortunate to be led by PM Modi. 

READ: Ashoke Pandit Disagrees With Anubhav Sinha On Alleged Post On CAB, Latter Says 'Mubarak'

Amid the protests against the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act, some that have taken a violent turn, a Twitter user shared an image of the Indian flag and wrote, “On a morning walk, as I captured my flag with pride - I was reminded of what our country truly stands for... We are Indians. We are a peace loving nation. We are one. I pray with my heart for more unity. More power & more strength to my India.” Ashoke Pandit responded, “India can be strong only under @narendramodi‘s rule & he is fortunately ruling the country. So India remains to be strong.” 

READ: Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape In India' Remark: Ashoke Pandit Demands Criminal Case Against Him

Here’s the post 

 

READ: Devendra Fadnavis, Rohit Shetty & More Grace Ashoke Pandit's Daughter's Wedding Reception

Ashoke Pandit’s war of words with Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat over the passing of the CAA had made headlines. He had also responded to Anubhav Sinha’s tweet for Indian Muslims that it ‘shall pass.’ The filmmaker had then responded, “Dear Indian Hindus ... You have shown examplary patience past 60 yrs & you should be proud of it. I am.” 

READ: Ashoke Pandit Smacks 'desperate' Pakistan's 'laughable' Crackdown On Indian Film CDs

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
