Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape In India' Remark: Ashoke Pandit Demands Criminal Case Against Him

As Congress MP Rahul Gandhi sparked a row over his ‘Rape in India’ remark, he found himself at the receiving end of criticism from various quarters. Ashoke Pandit too lashed out at the former Congress President for making the statement, demanding that a criminal case be filed against him. The filmmaker accused Gandhi of ‘insulting’ the dignity and honour of womanhood. He even asked if his mother, interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would condemn it and ask him to apologise.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, as Rahul Gandhi and ‘Rape in India’ became among the most-trending topics on the microblogging platform, Ashoke Pandit wrote, “A criminal case should be filed against @RahulGandhi for make an appeal to the people to #RapeinIndia. He has insulted the dignity & honour of womanhood. Will #SoniaGandhi @priyankagandhi condemn this and ask him to apologise. Over dose ho Gaya lagta hai. #Shame.”

Here’s the post

A criminal case should be filed against @RahulGandhi for make an appeal to the people to #RapeinIndia.

He has insulted the dignity & honour of womanhood.

Will #SoniaGandhi @priyankagandhi condemn this and ask him to apologise.

Over dose ho Gaya lagta hai. #Shame. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 13, 2019

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkand, Wayanad Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi had stated that the 'Make in India' scheme had failed since it had become ‘Rape in India.’ Unions Ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani had flayed Rahul Gandhi for his comments, when they spoke in the Parliament. Irani hit out, ”Rahul Gandhi is a member of Parliament. Does Rahul Gandhi want to say that every man in this country wants to rape women? Is this Rahul Gandhi’s message to the citizens of the country, that women in the country should be raped?” Rajnath Singh said, “"Make in India is to develop employment and make the country strong. Rahul Gandhi's statement has hurt me, the house and the whole country. Can such people come to the house who give such a statement? In this house, we have made our MPs apologise over their incorrect comments, take Sadhvi for example. We condemned her statement. I think Rahul Gandhi should apologise on the floor of the house".

Rahul Gandhi also refused to apologise, and when asked about it, said, "I have a clip of PM Modi calling Delhi the rape capital of India which I will put on Twitter. The main issue is that BJP, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have burnt North-East. Now to divert the focus from that issue, BJP is saying such things about me."

