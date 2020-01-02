Prime Minister Narendra Modi Follows Ranvir Shorey On Twitter, Actor Reacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not just one of the most followed Indian personalities on Twitter, but he is also among the most followed in the world. With his active presence on the microblogging platform, the statistics are a testament to the massive popularity of the leader across the world, and it is a common sight to see a netizen celebrating in some way when followed by the PM's handle.

READ: Ranvir Shorey Pens Scorching Definition For liberals - 'one Of India's Biggest Problems'

That was the story with Ranvir Shorey as PM Modi followed him on Twitter. The Khosla Ka Ghosla star expressed his gratitude and said he was honoured to have the PM among his followers. Taking to the social media website, the actor wrote on Thursday, “@narendramodi Thank you for the follow back, Sir. Am honoured.”

Here’s the post

@narendramodi Thank you for the follow back, Sir. Am honoured. 🙏🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) January 1, 2020

Ranvir joins a list of 2381 accounts that the Prime Minister follows.

As far as the number of his followers are concerned, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is followed by 52.3 million accounts. The Prime Minister is the third-most followed leader on Twitter behind former and current USA President, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. While the former has 111.2 million followers, the latter has 68.1 million followers.

PM Modi is extremely active on Twitter with 25.6k tweets.

READ: Someone Make Him PM For A Term Or Two, End This Already: Ranvir Shorey Slams Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi had interacted with Ranvir Shorey once on Twitter. After Ranvir had urged the people of the country to go out in big numbers to vote, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, while also a taking a dig at Congress’ NYAY scheme, PM Modi had praised the actor.

READ: Ranvir Shorey Gives Congress 'quick Reminder' On Its Foundation Day, Says It'll Help India

He had then responded, “I like the passion with which you urge people to vote. Such energy strengthens our democratic traditions. Whatever our politics or ideologies are, our primary duty is to go out and vote!”

I like the passion with which you urge people to vote. Such energy strengthens our democratic traditions.



Whatever our politics or ideologies are, our primary duty is to go out and vote! @RanvirShorey https://t.co/lppZtixE1g — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2019

READ: John Abraham Heartbroken Over Kushal Punjabi's Death, Ranvir Shorey Sad That He 'gave Up'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.