Ranvir Shorey Gives Congress 'quick Reminder' On Its Foundation Day, Says It'll Help India

The Indian National Congress is celebrating 135 years of its foundation on Saturday. The occasion was marked with fanfare by its leaders in various parts of the country. As even #CongressFoundationDay was one of the top trending topics on Twitter, with netizens sharing their thoughts about it, Ranvir Shorey too had a ‘quick reminder’ to the party.

The actor’s message for the party was that it was not the same party from the time of Independence, and that it should stop pretending to be that. He reminded them that they were the Congress of 2019, but they had to bring the qualities of their founding fathers. The Pyaar Ke Side Effects star said that they should start with one state, and it was something that will help not just them but the entire nation.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Ranvir wrote, “A quick reminder to the Congress on #CongressFoundationDay: You’re not the Congress of 1947, please stop pretending to be. You’re the Congress of 2019. Please try to be more like your founding fathers. Start with one state. It will help #India, and you.”

A quick reminder to the Congress on #CongressFoundationDay: You’re not the Congress of 1947, please stop pretending to be. You’re the Congress of 2019. Please try to be more like your founding fathers. Start with one state. It will help #India, and you. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 28, 2019

Ranvir Shorey is among those who has never shied away from speaking his mind on political matters. He also has been honest in his criticism of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. He had earlier criticised Rahul Gandhi for mocking the dog squad performing yoga on International Yoga Day.

A day before his latest tweet, he had slammed the politician as he attended an event for Adivasis in Raipur. Ranvir had quipped that Rahul Gandhi should be made the PM or it was the time to ‘end this.’ Before the general elections, he had taken a dig at Congress’ NYAY scheme in the manifesto as well.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi’s mother, interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi marked the 135th Congress Foundation Day by hoisting the Indian flag at the party headquarters in Delhi. General Secretary Priyanka Vadra Gandhi participated in the celebrations in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, addressed a rally in Assam.

Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi unfurls the National Flag at the AICC HQ on #CongressFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/uchP8rCmEj — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2019

