Ranvir Shorey Pens Scorching Definition For liberals - 'one Of India's Biggest Problems'

General News

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has sparked a trend on social media under #BharatBananaHai on the simmering political climate that India is currently under

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranvir

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has sparked a trend on social media under #BharatBananaHai on the simmering political climate that India is currently under. The Pyaar Ke Side Effects star has been quite vocal on recent political developments. Adding to his frequent use of Twitter, Shorey on Saturday tweeted a stinging remark on "liberals" in the country.

READ | Ranvir Shorey Gives Congress 'quick Reminder' On Its Foundation Day, Says It'll Help India

Tweet pointing to current ruling party

Shorey was clearly pointing to the criticism that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has been reeling under by left-inclined and liberal voices for fulfilling its election manifesto promises. The BJP government has fulfilled its long-held promise of revoking Article 370 and other special provisions previously enjoyed by the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the resolution of the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute through the Supreme Court and now, the introduction of a new law that fast tracks citizenship to refugees fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

READ | Someone Make Him PM For A Term Or Two, End This Already: Ranvir Shorey Slams Rahul Gandhi

Who Shorey thinks is the 'establishment'

Ranvir Shorey also tweeted that according to him, the 'establishment', a term that denotes a group in a society exercising power and influence over matters of policy and seen as resisting change, in the country is the "7 decade (old) Nehru-Gandhi dynasty". This tweet also seemed to take a jibe on liberals.

READ | John Abraham Heartbroken Over Kushal Punjabi's Death, Ranvir Shorey Sad That He 'gave Up'

READ | Ranvir Shorey Says, 'Time To Quit Twitter Now' After Receiving Flak On 'Me Too' Comment

Published:
