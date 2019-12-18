CAA: Farhan Akhtar, Nikkhil Advani Post Incorrect Indian Map In Posts, Apologise

The Indian Parliament passing the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act has led to massive protests across the country. The face-off between the students and the police forces have taken a violent turn in many universities in India. Meanwhile, many celebrities have also expressed their objection against the passing of the Act. The stars from the entertainment fraternity are now planning to join the students of the country in a massive protest against the CAA. As they shared a graphic calling the citizens of the country in big numbers to participate, along with reasons that worked against the CAA, the incorrect representation of the Indian map sparked a row. Filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Nikkhil Advani were among the celebrities who apologised for posting the incorrect map.

Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to post a clarification, “While I stand by the text, I have only noticed that the map of India on the graphic is inaccurate. Every inch and part of Kashmir is a part of India and I reject the inaccurate map. I regret not noticing it earlier. My sincerest apologies for the oversight.”

Nikkhil Advani too expressed his regret, along with the updated map after Jammu & Kashmir was bifurcated, “A terrible mistake has been committed inadvertently with regards to a graphic that was part of a post put out by me. I will always as stand by the original map of India which includes all of Kashmir. I apologise to all.”

A terrible mistake has been committed inadvertently with regards to a graphic that was part of a post put out by me. I will always as stand by the original map of India 🇮🇳 which includes all of Kashmir. I apologise to all. pic.twitter.com/tiSjh1uuIn — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) December 18, 2019

Before Farhan and Nikkhil, Mahesh Bhatt, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and many other stars have voiced their opposition against the Act, that provides for people of six religions except Islam, in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan the right to apply for Indian citizenship. Mahesh Bhatt even participated in a protest. Many others condemned the violence that took place in Delhi.

