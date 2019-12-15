Farhan Akhtar Hits Out At Troll: 'Will Request David Dhawan To Cast You In Bigot No 1'

Farhan Akhtar lashed out at a hate-filled communal message as the protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act took a violent turn in various parts of the country. As the Twitter user told the actor-filmmaker to ask his ‘quam’ (community) to not destroy the country’s property, Farhan had an interesting take. He stated that he will ask David Dhawan to make a film titled 'Bigot 1', featuring the troll.

A Twitter user on Saturday shared a video allegedly from Murshidabad in West Bengal, where the protesters allegedly torched a train. Tagging Farhan Akhtar, his father Javed Akhtar and his stepmother Shabana Azmi, the user wrote, “Hi @FarOutAkhtar @Javedakhtarjadu @azmishabana, reach out to your qaum & tell them not to destroy my country's property. Don't cry when these rioters get arrested & beaten black & blue.” Farhan responded, “Going to request David Dhawan to cast you in ‘Bigot no 1.’ .. you are perfect for the part.”

Here’s the post

Going to request David Dhawan to cast you in ‘Bigot no 1.’ .. you are perfect for the part. https://t.co/mJY06imbA4 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 15, 2019

For the uninitiated, David Dhawan is known for his No 1 series of films. Movies like Coolie No 1, Jodi No 1, Hero No 1, Biwi No 1, released in the ‘90s and 2000s. Most of them starred Govinda in the lead.

Meanwhile, the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act that started in Assam, have spread to areas in New Delhi and West Bengal and more. As per reports, they attacked three railway stations, Sujnipara, Sankrail and Krishnapur. Chie Minister Mamata Banerjee had condemned the violence, "Once again I appeal to all not to resort to violence and disturb public order, tranquillity, and peace. It must be kept in mind that police stations, railway stations, airports, post offices, government offices, public transport, are public property. Vandalising public as well as private property in any form will not be tolerated and will strictly be dealt according to the law."

