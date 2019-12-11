Farhan Akhtar Shares A Pic Of His Training For Toofan, Girlfriend Shibani Leaves A Comment

The acclaimed actor Farhan Akhtar recently starred in the biographical romantic tragedy film called The Sky is Pink, which received wide praise from critics and audiences alike. Now, the Bollywood star is set to play the lead role in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's upcoming sports action drama, Toofan. Toofan will be a story about an Indian boxer, which is a role that will obviously require a lot of physical activity and skill. Farhan Akhtar has not spared any effort when it comes to preparing for his role as a boxer. The actor has posted several pictures and videos on social media that show him training in the boxing ring, to prepare for his role in Toofan.

Farhan Akhtar shares a BTS picture of his genuine hard work, girlfriend Shibani Dandekar reacts

Farhan recently shared another picture of his genuine hard work that he put into practising boxing. While his fans were certainly impressed, even his girlfriend left a comment on his post. In the picture, Farhan is seen practising boxing with the real medal-winning athlete, Neeraj Goyat.

Darrell Foster is also present in the background of the image, coaching Farhan in boxing. In the caption for the picture, Farhan said that if you want genuine boxing, then you have to work with genuine guys who know the sport. Which is why the actor is hard at work, trying the perfect his boxing skills so that he can give a convincing performance on the Big Screen.

Fans of the actor praised him for his dedication and hard work, many even saying that he genuinely looked like a real boxer after his strict training regime. Even Farhan's girlfriend, Shibani Dandekar, commented on the picture, simply writing 'siiiick' and leaving a fire emoji. Below is the image that Farhan Akhtar posted on Instagram.

Previously, Farhan had stated on social media that the filming for Toofan was 50% done and that he was now preparing for the remaining 50% of the shoots that were left. Toofan is set to be released on October 2, 2020. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan will star Farhan Akhtar in the role of an up and coming boxer. Paresh Rawal will also star in the film, playing the role of Farhan's coach.

