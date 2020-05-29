Can Hand-sanitizer Catch Fire? Amitabh Bachchan Shares An Experiment Video

With the World fighting battle against Coronavirus pandemic, using hand-sanitizer has become mandatory in order to stay safe from COVID-19. But are those sanitisers flammable? Can they catch fire considering they are alcohol based?

Amitabh Bachchan shared a video on his Twitter timeline where a man can be seen experimenting and answering — 'Can sanitizer make you catch on fire?' The man begins by dropping a small portion of sanitizer on the plate and lights a match stick on it to see if there is a fire. But there is nothing that is seen — no flame or fire.

But he then takes a tissue and brings it closer to the sanitizer and it immediately catches fire because there was an invisible flame coming out of the sanitizer that was not visible to the naked eye or the mobile camera. The man further claims that even though the flame is not visible but when you keep your hand around it, one feels the heat. Bachchan shared the video and wrote, "Whoaa" (surprise).

Knowledgeable Video... Must must watch...!!!



Sanitizer & Invisible Fire... pic.twitter.com/FHNBAkA7qs — Mayur Sejpal | मयूर सेजपाल 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) May 29, 2020

Netizens React

It's not good to say it's invisible,

Actually isopropanol burns with no flame or we can say white flame — Sumit Kashyap (@iamsumitk02) May 29, 2020

Achohol is a vapourising substances and it works same as the prepynol chemical used for heating food pans in wedding which is invisible too — Rohit Parwani (@i_rohitparwani) May 29, 2020

Can sanitizer catch fire? Is sanitizer flammable?

While sanitizers do contain a certain amount of alcohol, there are chances of flammability. According to a report by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, US, in order to make sure that the sanitizer does not catch fire, one has to make sure that their hands are dry after using hand sanitizer. Only then they can continue with their work, and the chances of catching fire are zero.

Fact Check: Can sanitizer catch fire? Debunking the burnt hands photo

Can hand sanitizer burn your skin?

It is important to store hand sanitizers properly. When you apply hand sanitizer, you must make sure that you rub it evenly on your hands. You must make sure that the hands are completely dry and there is no residual sanitizer left on your hand. Proper use of the same will keep you away from any hazard.

Bejan Daruwalla's demise: PayTM founder, Richa Chadha, Madhya Pradesh CM pay condolences

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.