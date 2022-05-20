Cannes 2022: Ranveer Singh Amps Up Airport Look In Velvet Pants As He Heads To France

While the Indian divas Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others are flaunting their looks at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2022, it was recently revealed that even the Jyeshbhai Jordaar actor Ranveer Singh is all set to join them at Cannes.

The actor was recently spotted at the airport in his vibrant look as he walked inside greeting the paparazzi.

Ranveer Singh heads to Cannes 2022

While Ranveer Singh was busy with his film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar when Deepika Padukone headed to attend the Cannes Film Festival, the duo will soon reunite as the actor was spotted at the airport while catching his flight to France. As the actor stepped out of his car, he was seen sporting a cool white hoodie paired with a set of brown velvet pants and white shows. He amped up his look by sporting a cool yellow checkered Gucci hat and carried a snazzy bag.

(Image: Varinder Chawla)

More about Cannes 2022

It was recently seen how the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, musician, AR Rahman, and former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan arrived at the premiere of the biographical movie, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. R Madhavan was spotted wearing a navy blue suit while the Union Minister Anurag Thakur arrived in a black suit. On the other hand, AR Rahman donned a glossy violet blazer with a black tee. The premiere also featured former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, whose life story has been depicted in R Madhavan's upcoming film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

As Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's mushy banter often leave their fans in awe of their bond, Ranveer recently opened up to Bollywood Bubble about how Padukone has her flaws but she's good for the most part. According to him, the 'complaining' part of their relationship is for her. Reportedly, Ranveer only tries to make the change that's best for the duo.

(Image: Varinder Chawla)