Sushant's Sister Shweta Prays For Guilty To 'confess Their Guilt & Redeem Their Souls'

As the accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case are facing the heat of the central agencies' investigation along numerous angles, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has prayed for the guilty to confess their complicity behind the death of the actor. This comes as prime accused Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda have been arrested on Friday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). House staff Dipesh Sawant was arrested on Saturday, grilled overnight and the NCB is set to produce him in court on Sunday.

Pray that God gives everyone the right mind, that the guilty confesses their guilts and redeem their souls 🙏 #GlobalPrayers4SSR — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 6, 2020

READ | Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: NCB Summons Rhea Chakraborty

READ | NCB Arrests Sushant's Staff Dipesh Sawant After Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda

NCB in action

The NCB got the custody of Samuel Miranda and Showik after they were produced in court on Saturday. In the latest development, the NCB has also summoned Rhea Chakraborty and the NCB team reached her residence on Sunday morning.

This comes as Showik on Friday confessed that he had procured drugs on the instructions of his sister Rhea Chakraborty and was also in regular contact with drug peddlers. The NCB team on Friday had collected crucial data evidence including phone, and laptop after raids at Rhea's residence.

The NCB raided the houses of the Chakrabortys and Samuel Miranda on early Friday after they accessed a WhatsApp chat between Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik from 15th March 2020, where the siblings are seeing discussing 'buds'. In a private WhatsApp group — including Rhea, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant — the conversation indicates revolving around drug procurement.

CBI performs medical recreation of crime scene

On the other hand, Sushant's self-proclaimed 'friend' Sandip Ssingh was also interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh also had her statement recorded by the agency as the officers performed a ‘medical recreation’ of the scene at the venue.

Medical recreation is different from a normal crime recreation, as it involves mapping of the crimes through the view of the first responders, and details like angle of the body, and first signs seen on the body as mentioned by them are noted.

A team of doctors from AIIMS were present when the responders recorded their statements. The CBI focused on Meetu’s version of what she witnessed when she entered the room and the ‘behaviour’ of the others present. The people present in the home at the time of Sushant’s death were Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh, and Dipesh Sawant.

READ | Sushant's Staff Dipesh Sawant Grilled Overnight; NCB Team Summons Rhea Chakraborty

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.