Sushant Rajput's Sister Shweta Issues First Response After Showik Chakraborty's Arrest

In one of the most significant developments into the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday. The development excited Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who conveyed her gratitude to the Almighty. She hoped that the movement continues to move towards the ‘direction of TRUTH.’

Sushant’s sister reacts to Showik’s arrest

Sharing a screenshot of Republic Bharat’s post about Showik’s arrest, Shweta Singh Kirti hoped that God continues to lead them to fruition. Shweta, who has been leading the movement on behalf of the family, and participated in numerous movements, acknowledged the contribution of all them by using the hashtags like #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Warriors4SRR #Flag4SSR. Along with that she also used the #GreatStartNCB, the hashtag she had used when news of the NCB raiding Rhea’s residence had surfaced earlier in the day.

Hours after raiding the Chakraborty residence early on Friday, the NCB confirmed that they had arrested Showik. Sushant’s home manager Samuel Miranda has also been arrested, under sections 20B 28 & 29 and 27A. NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra revealed that the procedures, like informing the family, and presenting them before the court, was underway.

The development came moments after reports that Showik had told NCB that he had procured the drugs on instructions of Rhea.

In the latest development, Sushant’s staff Dipesh has also been called in by the NCB. Though initially it was reported that Rhea will be summoned, Malhotra denied it while speaking to reporters.

