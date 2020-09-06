In Sushant Case, Dipesh & Miranda Spill 'Big Names' from SSR's Parties & Drug Consumers

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former staff Dipesh Sawant and house manager friend Samuel Miranda, who were grilled by the NCB after their arrest on Saturday, have given full details of the parties that were held at Sushant’s Mumbai residence and his Pawna farmhouse, sources said.

The two have also named some ‘big and influential’ people during the questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Moreover, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda have also reportedly revealed information regarding all those who frequently visited Sushant’s residence and those who consumed drugs. They also informed which drugs were consumed by the people attending the parties.

Dipesh Sawant to be produced before the court

The NCB is all set to produce Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff Dipesh Sawant in court at 11 am on Sunday after arresting him a day earlier. His arrest comes after NCB was given the custody of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda following their own arrests. Sawant was interrogated after his arrest from 10 PM on Saturday night and NCB will seek his remand on the basis of his alleged role in procuring drugs.

Further, NCB sources said that Dipesh Sawant has some corroborative evidence which needs to be cross-examined. NCB Deputy DG Mutha Ashok Jain said that the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has given an inkling into the narcotics network in Bollywood.

Rhea to join NCB probe at 10:30 am

The NCB has also summoned Rhea Chakraborty in its drug cartel probe, in connection with Sushant’s death. The NCB team along Mumbai Police personnel arrived at Rhea's residence to serve the summons to accused number one in the Sushant's death case whose brother Showik has allegedly confessed to her involvement in relation to the drug cartel link as well.

As per sources, Rhea Chakraborty will arrive at the NCB office in her own car at 10:30 am. She asked for security from the Mumbai Police on her way to join the investigation. Her presence in the probe is a must and there will be no exceptions, an NCB official said. The time given to Rhea to appear before the NCB is 11 am. She will be grilled on her alleged role in the drug angle that has unfolded following Sushant's death, in which her brother Showik has already been arrested.

