'Aashram' Cast Celebrates Success Of The Crime Series At Prakash Jha's Office; See Pics

The entire cast and crew of the recently released crime drama Aashram directed by Prakash Jha gathered at the director’s office to celebrate the success of the series. The entire cast including Boby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff, and many more gathered to mark the success of the show. The pictures of the celebration were shared by Aaditi Pohankar on Instagram where the entire team can be seen having a great time celebrating the day.

Aashram cast celebrates success of crime series

In one of the pictures, Aaditi can be seen striking a pose with Bobby Deol while in the second, she can be seen posing with the director and producer of the series, Prakash Jha. The third picture shows the entire star cast and crew posing with their masks on while the last one is a happy snap showcasing all with their masks off while flaunting their smiles over the success. The actress who plays the role of a teenager in the film who has a fondness of representing the country in wresting at the National level also shared a video.

In the clip, the entire cast and crew can be seen celebrating the occasion by singing, playing guitar, and cutting a cake. The cake had the poster of the film while the director and the actors cutting it amid a huge round of applause and hooting. While captioning the post, Aaditi expressed her happiness of working with Prakash Jha and belting out another hit of 2020. She wrote that the year 2020 has been a huge surprise for her. She wrote that she feels blessed to have worked under the guidance of Prakash Jha.

The story of the series reflects upon the infiltration of blind faith into India's public life and its deleterious consequences. The nine episodes of the much-watched series explore the nuts and bolts of the bulwark of blind followers of a self-proclaimed godman in the country who takes advantage of their worship and gnaws away at the vitals of the heart of society with multiple faultlines. The 9 episode series is a desperate attempt to show the real story of Babaji who had been conning numerous people over the years and had formed a cult. The series is an attempt to show how the events had occurred and how the 'Babaji' was proven guilty. It can be watched for Prakash Raj direction and good performances by the actors who have depicted well the prevalence of caste system operation powerplay that is prevalent in the society.

