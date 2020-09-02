'Aashram' Actor Aditi Pohankar's Family, Career, Net Worth And Other Details

Aditi Pohankar is known for her work in Hindi, Marathi and Tamil movie industries. She made her acting debut in Bollywood with Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010. For all the people who are curious about Aditi Pohankar, here is everything you need to know about the actor.

Aditi Pohankar's family

Aditi Pohankar was born on December 31, 1994, to Sudhir and Shobha Pohankar. The 25-year-old actor’s father was a former marathon runner and her mother was a former national-level hockey player. Her grandmother Susheela Ta Pohankar was a classical vocalist belonging to Kirana Gharana. The well known Bollywood actor Makrand Deshpande is her brother in law. Well, known classical vocalist, Ajay Pohankar is her uncle.

Aditi Pohankar's career

Aditi Pohankar became acquainted with Satyadev Dubey as an aspiring theatre actor. He asked Makarand Deshpande to mentor her in stage plays. As she was working in theatre, she made her acting debut with 2010 movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha. She then went on to feature in 2011 Marathi movie Kunasathi Kunitari.

Her breakthrough performance came with 2014 Marathi movie Lai Bhaari. The movie was helmed by the late Nishikant Kamat. She recently gained the spotlight for her web series She.

Aditi Pohankar’s She web series

Aditi Pohankar earned praises for her performance in Netflix web series She. Aditi Pohankar’s She released this year and was praised by the audience and critics alike. She had played the role of Bhumika in She who goes undercover to bust an underworld gang. The Indian crime drama was created and written by Imtiaz Ali and Divya Johry.

Aashram web series cast

She is currently seen in Bobby Deol starrer Aashram. It marks the digital debut of director Prakash Jha. The series features Bobby Deol in the lead role of a Godman and Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Adhyayan Suman in key roles.

Aditi Pohankar’s net worth

According to a report by topplanetinfo, Aditi Pohankar’s net worth is $1 million as of 2019. Apart from acting in several movies and TV shows, she has also appeared in many TV commercials for brands like Cadbury Munch, Godrej AER, Airtel, Lenskart, etc. She has also worked as a model.

