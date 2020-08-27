"Bobby Deol Is Down To Earth, Thorough Gentleman", Says His Aashram Co-star Parinitaa Seth

Aashram is an MX Player original web series that will premiere on the OTT platform from tomorrow that is August 28, 2020. The makers of the series recently released the trailer as well. The show has been directed by Prakash Jha, who is known for making acclaimed movies like Gangaajal, Satyagraha, Aarakshan, and Raajneeti. The cast of the Aashram includes Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Adhyayan Summan to name a few. The film is a political satire and it will focus around Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s lifestyle.

Aashram actor Parinitaa Seth's words on costar Bobby Deol

Actor Parinitaa Seth who is known for her roles in TV serials like Dil Kya Chahta on Star One, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Maayavi Maling on Star Bharat and Mind The Malhotras on Amazon prime, is all set to play a negative role for Aashram. Parinitaa will portray the role of 'Sadhvi Mata' in Aashram.

Talking about Bobby Deol, Parinitaa said in a media statement, "Bobby Deol never made us feel that we are working with a star". She stated that he is down to earth, a gentleman, nice, and hardworking guy. Talking about working with Prakash Jha, she mentioned that it was definitely a dream come true for her, as any actor would love to work with Prakash Jha.

Aashram release date

The story of the Aashram revolves around a self-proclaimed Godman who goes by the name, Kashipur waale Baba Nirala. He gains influence over the lower strata of the society as he often stood for them from time to time. This leads to him assuming a lot of power and people start considering him to be their Messiah. However, a sudden resurfacing of a skeleton in a close forest land points the investigation towards the Aashram of Baba Nirala. The investigation brings out many dark secrets about the powerful Baba and puts doubt in people’s mind whether he is actually a Messiah or not.

Bobby Deol was recently seen in Class of '83 which was released on August 21 on Netflix. It received massive praise from several actors and celebrities in the industry. Class of 83 features Hitesh Bhoira, Bhupendra Jadawat, Ninad Mhajani, Sameer Para, Annup Sonii, and Prithvik Pratap in major roles, apart from Bobby Deol. The movie is adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s book by the same name.

