Inspector Ujagar Singh In 'Aashram' Is Diligent & Sharp; Likely To Solve Murder Mysteries

Prakash Jha directorial series Aashram has created a lot of buzz on social media ever since its trailer release. The makers of the series released a teaser of another character from the show, Ujagar Singh who would be essaying a pivotal role in the series. The teaser introducing the character has been doing the rounds on social media and has left fans intrigued. Here is more information about the character from the series.

Inspector Ujagar Singh in Aashram

After revealing the character of Bobby Deol in series as the Baba Nirale, the show makers released a clip revealing another character in the show. Inspector Ujagar Singh is shown as a diligent and sharp inspector dedicated to solving the mystery behind the ‘brutal murder’ of a girl. Ujagar Singh is keen on finding out who the real murderer is despite powerful politicians putting hurdles in his investigation.

The character of inspector Ujagar Singh has been portrayed by Darshan Kumaar. In the teaser released, he is seen facing challenges from corrupt officials who are trying to cover up the case falsely. Ujagar Singh is likely to play a pivotal role in solving the mystery behind the missing of girls as well as their murders in the series.

Watch the clip below.

Plot of the show

The story of the show revolves around a self-proclaimed Godman who goes by the name, Kashipur waale Baba Nirala. He gains influence over the lower strata of the society as he often stood for them. This leads to him assuming a lot of power and people start considering him to be their Messiah.

However, a sudden resurfacing of a skeleton in a close forest land gives way to an investigation which points towards the Aashram of Baba Nirala. The investigation brings out many dark secrets about powerful as well as the Baba. It puts in doubt people’s belief of whether he is actually a Messiah or not.

Aashram cast

Aashram is an MX Player original series that will premiere on the OTT platform on August 28, 2020. The makers recently dropped the trailer of the series which has ever since then, created much anticipation around the series. The show has been directed by Prakash Jha, who is credited movies like Gangaajal, Satyagraha, Aarakshan and Raajneeti.

The show cast includes actors like Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Adhyayan Summan. The film is a political satire and it will focus around Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s lifestyle.

