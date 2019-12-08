Catherine Zeta-Jones' Shakes A Leg To 'Om Shanti Om' With Anil Kapoor; Farah Khan Reacts

Hollywood actors Catherine Zeta-Jones, husband Michael Kirk Douglas were joined by veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on stage at a recent media event wherein they spoke about various topics relating to the Hindi film industry. Declaring herself an ardent fan of Bollywood, Catherine revealed that she had enjoyed the 2007 Bollywood masala film Om Shanti Om directed by Farah Khan. In fact, Anil Kapoor and Catherine Zeta-Jones even danced to the title track from the movie. On seeing this, Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared a snippet of their dance calling it 'jhakaaasss' and jokingly stating that she had found the lead actors for Om Shanti Om 2 in Anil Kapoor and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Take a look at the video:

Read | If you are secure, nothing can shake you: Anil Kapoor

The No Reservations actor also revealed that she had been obsessed with the Bollywood movie Om Shanti Om to an extent that she had memorized the entire film and felt that the movie would make a great musical on Broadway. Catherine Zeta-Jones even went on to reveal that her children have grown up watching the 2007 Indian melodrama. Her husband Michael Douglas added an interestingly quirky fact to that revealing that while others sing hymns and carols for Christmas, the songs that are sung in his house are those from Om Shanti Om.

Read | Sonam Kapoor & Anil Kapoor react on the video of Bill Gates explaining 'Internet' in 1995

'Most memorable training session'

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor had earlier updated his social media account and posted photos of his training session with the 29-year old Olympic champions sprinter Yohan Blake where he is seen running alongside Blake. The actor captioned the post thanking Blake for sharing his craft with him. Yohan Blake is currently in India to promote the Road Safety World Series -- a T20 cricket event to be held in February next year.

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's post:

Read | Anil Kapoor's interesting reaction to Mindy Kaling-Kamala Harris' bonding over Masala Dosa

Also read | Anil Kapoor 'completely captivated' by Panipat, congratulates entire team

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.