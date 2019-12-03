Sonam Kapoor & Anil Kapoor React On The Video Of Bill Gates Explaining 'Internet' In 1995

A hilarious video of Microsoft founder Bill Gates explaining the internet to TV host David Letterman in 1995 has been circulating on social media. Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and wrote: "Look what I found on The Internet. In 1995, only two years after the worldwide web was born, @BillGates tried to explain ‘The Internet’ to #DavidLetterman." Reacting to her father's video, Sonam wrote that in 2019, the Internet is a necessity.

While Gates is trying to explain how one can listen to a baseball game on the Internet, Letterman wonders what the difference between a 'Radio' and the Internet was. Gates further says that the recording can be stored for later, to which Letterman then compares the Internet to a 'tape recorder'. "It’s the big new thing. It’s become a place where people can publish their own information... It’s wild what’s going on; you can send electronic mail to people," Gates explained.

Here we are in 2019 where the internet is a necessity! https://t.co/Uo0Pr65eIU — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) December 3, 2019

The actor was last seen in "The Zoya Factor", which also featured Dulquer Salmaan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's book of the same name. In the film, Dulquer played the role of the captain of the Indian Cricket team, while Sonam was seen as an executive in an advertising agency. "The Zoya Factor" released on September 20.

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Anees Bazmee's film Pagalpanti 'which also featured Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film released on November 22. The actor recently wrapped shooting for 'Malang'. He will next be seen in 'Mumbai Saga', 'Bindra biopic' and Karan Johar's 'Takht'.

