Sushant's Death Probe: CBI Makes Rapid Advancements; Likely To Interrogate Rhea Next

Just two days after landing in Mumbai, the CBI team has made rapid advancements in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI team arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening after getting the Supreme Court's green signal in the matter. Swiftly moving forward, the team of the investigating agency in Mumbai is likely to summon key-accused Rhea Chakraborty and Sandip Ssingh for interrogation next.

The CBI probe so far

Soon after arriving in Mumbai on Thursday, the CBI team split into 5 - one to investigate forensics and other to co-ordinate with Mumbai Police for evidence. Officials probed Sushant’s manager Samuel Miranda and also interrogated the late actor's cook Neeraj. Officials then headed towards Cooper Hospital - where Sushant's post-mortem was conducted - and recorded statements of the doctors who performed the autopsy.

READ | CBI Probes Sushant Case LIVE Updates: CBI Leaves SSR Home, Some Officers At Police Station

The CBI also sought the help of AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports and give medico-legal opinion. Officials also visited the late actor's residence in Bandra along with Samuel Miranda and cook Neeraj to re-create the crime scene. After re-creating the crime scene, CBI recorded Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj's statements, which did not match and hence, they are likely to be summoned again.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty says She Was Living-in & In Love With Sushant; Traumatised After He Died

On Sunday, CBI visited the Waterstone Resort in Mumbai, where Sushant had lived with Rhea's family last year. The officers, however, were not allowed, so they left the venue. Next, the officials grilled Sushant's landlord and psychiatrist Dr Kesri Chavda. The CBI called the landlord to their headquarters at BKC, while another team landed at Hinduja hospital to question the doctor. At the same time, another team was present at SSR's residence in Bandra.

READ | Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput: Here's The Definitive Timeline From His Death On June 14

The CBI team, on Sunday, for the second consecutive day arrived at Sushant's residence, along with Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant and Neeraj. The officers were accompanied by forensic and medical teams. They were also seen recording photos and videos at the venue. Officials were seen leaving the late actor's Bandra residence almost after three hours of recording of evidence on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday evening, a team of CBI officials was also seen at Bandra police station, as the Supreme Court asked Mumbai Police to co-operate with the CBI in the case.

READ | Bihar Police Spotted Leaving Sushant Singh Rajput's Bank In Bandra, Mumbai

The independent investigating agency had registered an FIR after the Centre had approved Bihar government's proposal. The FIR registered by the CBI has named 6 persons in total including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. The case has been registered under IPC 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506 and 120 B. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Yadav has been named as the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

The others named in the FIR are Rhea Chakraborty's family members, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. Apart from these, Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi have also been named in the FIR.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.