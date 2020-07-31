Rhea Chakraborty says She Was Living-in & In Love With Sushant; Traumatised After He Died

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, in a petition filed in Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR, lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death said she has been falsely implicated in the case. The petition also stated that she was in a 'live-in relationship' with the late actor since a year till June 8, 2020 - about one week before she died. "I am falsely implicated in the case," Chakraborty stated in her petition which has been accessed by Republic.

Sushant and Rhea were in 'a live-in relationship'

In the petition, Rhea said, "In the peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case, the Petitioner has been falsely implicated in the present case by filed at the instance of Shri Krishna Kishore Singh- father of the deceased hereinafter referred to as the Complainant."

"It is pertinent to mention that the deceased and the petitioner were in a live-in relationship since a year up till 8.06.2020 when the Petitioner had temporarily shifted to her own residence in Mumbai," she claimed. Rhea also said that Sushant was suffering from depression from some time and was also on anti-depressants and he committed suicide on 14.06.2020 at his Bandra residence hanging himself.

"The Petitioner (Rhea) has also received various rape and death threats and she is in deep trauma due to loss of deceased, which has multiplied further due to the media sensitivity of the case. Petitioner has also filed a complaint at Santa Cruz Police Station in Mumbai against the death and rape threats. It would be just and expedient if the transfer of the case is directed from Patna to Mumbai. No prejudice would be caused to the Respondents if the direction sought herein is issued by this Honourable Court," the petition stated.

It goes on to add, "The petitioner (Rhea) was in love with the deceased and is in trauma after his death" before citing Rhea's appeal to Home Minister, mentioned below.

Rhea's U-turn after demanding CBI inquiry in the case

The move of Rhea filing a petition came a day after Rajput's father KK Singh lodged a police complaint in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide. Earlier, in a Twitter post, the actress requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI inquiry in the matter. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant a week before his death, took his medical files & more: FIR

READ | Has Rhea Chakraborty changed her WhatsApp display picture? Unseen pic with Sushant appears

In another development, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear a petition filed by one Alka Priya seeking to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Stating that the petitioner has no locus stand in the matter, the apex court said that the Mumbai Police is already probing the case and suggested the petitioner file a PIL in the Bombay High Court in order to seek appropriate relief. The order was dismissed by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty's U-turn: From asking for CBI probe to plea in SC to move case to Mumbai

READ | 'Sushant was excited about the project': Rumi Jafry on his film with Rhea Chakraborty