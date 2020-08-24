CBI To Summon Rhea Chakraborty & Father Indrajit; Siddharth Pithani Arrives For Grilling

In the latest development in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will summon the key accused Rhea Chakraborty and her father Indrajit Chakraborty, sources said on Monday. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani has arrived at DRDO guest house where CBI team investigating the actor's death case is staying for the third day running.

CBI to quiz CAs of Rhea and Sushant

Earlier, sources had informed that the CBI will be questioning the Chartered Accountants (CAs) of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday. They also informed that Rhea's former manager Shruti Modi will also be quizzed by the CBI on the fourth day of its investigation. A CBI team has reached the Waterstones Hotel in Mumbai where Sushant and Rhea had stayed for almost two months for the actor's 'spiritual healing'.

Sushant's CA Sandeep Shridhar, Rhea's CA Ritesh and Shruti Modi have been grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing the financial angle in the case. The ED has also grilled Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and their father.

On Sunday, the CBI questioned late actor's cook Neeraj and the former's friend Siddharth Pithani once again. They later visited the late actor's flat in Bandra along with the two who were questioned. On Saturday too, the teams of the CBI and the Mumbai Police visited the residence of Rajput as a part of the investigation in the case related to his death. Both Neeraj and Pithani were part of a re-creation of the events of June 14, sources said.

The CBI team arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening after getting the Supreme Court's green signal in the matter. Starting off at a blistering pace, the CBI has already spoken to a range of people who were close to Sushant and has also taken possession of the materials accumulated as part of the Mumbai police's controversial probe and has also spoken to key Mumbai police officers.

CBI probe progresses at a break-neck pace

After the CBI began its probe in the death case on Friday, a five-member medical board of forensic experts has also been formed by the AIIMS to look into the autopsy files related to the late actor. Since the team's arrival in Mumbai, the team has appeared to be constantly on the move, with members splitting up to follow various threads. The CBI team on Friday met DCP Abhishek Trimukhe who had exchanged phone calls with Rhea Chakraborty, and also spoke to officer Paramjit Singh who had received the February 25 warning from Sushant's kin that wasn't acted upon.

