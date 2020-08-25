CBI To Conduct Psychological Autopsy Of Sushant; will Grill Late Actor's Ex-psychiatrist

In the latest development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday is likely to question late actor Sushant's ex-psychiatrist Dr. Kersi Chavda and three other psychologists/psychiatrist who tended to the late actor from November 2019.

The CBI, since taking over the probe into the actor's death case on Thursday, has been probing multiple angles and has questioned dozens of people who were in contact with Sushant, including roommate Siidharth Pithani, cook Neeraj at the DRDO guesthouse. On Tuesday, sources have told Republic that Samuel Miranda will face questioning by the CBI, whereas in a surprise development, officers of the Mumbai police also entered the DRDO guest house though only for a short while. As per sources, they were senior officers. On the very first day of the probe commencing in Mumbai the CBI had taken possession of the materials accumulated by the Mumbai police and had also spoken to some of the officers.

According to sources, the CBI will also conduct a psychological autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput by analyzing the written content in his diary and WhatsApp messages. The analysis will be carried out by the central agency in the CBI's FSL lab. Alongside this, the statements of friends and family will also be analyzed to understand the true psychological picture of Sushant, who was immediately decreed as having committed suicide due to his depression following his death - a narrative and manner of conclusion that has been widely panned and challenged by people who knew him.

CBI team probes various angles in first 4 days

CBI officials probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Monday visited a Mumbai-based resort where the actor is said to have spent a couple of months. They have also re-created the events of June 14 at his Bandra residence, and spoken to the house owner as well.

CBI visits Sushant's bank

The officials asked the manager and other officials about the details of Sushant's transfers to his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj. The CBI team wanted to ascertain the amounts that were transferred to their accounts and sought details of other transactions. However, they were not satisfied with the replies and left displeased, sources said. Sushant also held accounts in ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, but the aforementioned account has been a subject of investigation due to the claims from the family which has accused Rhea Chakraborty of siphoning off Rs 15 crore.

