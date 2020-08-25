Sushant's Sister Shweta Shares Throwback Video Of 'Bhai' At Her Wedding Reception; Watch

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigates the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in full swing, late actor's sister has on August 25 taken to Twitter and shared a video of her wedding reception. Taking to Twitter, Shweta Singh Kirti recalled how a day prior to her wedding, she spent time with her bhai Sushant, 'hugged and cried.' Reminiscing the time and wishing to go back, Shweta said that 'in some realm, we will always be together' with a hashtag #GudiaGulshan.



Earlier, Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti shared videos of the wedding reception in June 2007 and urged people to not seek clarifications for the case from him, adding that he writes blogs on the basis of his ''relationship and chemistry with Sushant"'. He also added that CBI inquiry will fully enlighten people about the case, eventually.

Watch the videos here:

Shweta Lauds CBI Probe

Earlier, Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter handle to share a message for her brother's fans saying, 'Stay United' as the Central Bureau of Investigation team probes the actor's death case. With CBI visiting the Cooper Hospital, Sushant's bank, questioning the house staff, summoning the 'spiritual healer', Sushant's sister wrote, 'We are exploring and getting to know the facts as the investigation is unfolding and progressing'.

She further added, "That’s why we wanted the CBI to take over so that the truth is revealed to us. I appreciate each and every warrior of SSR. #WarriorsForSSR #StayUnited" In another tweet, Shweta wrote, "I salute each and every warrior of Bhai... you guys are our strength and real hero in every which way. Right now our goal should be to stay united for the right cause. Requesting unity and understanding. #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant" [sic]

