HUGE: CBI To Probe June 13 'party' In Sushant Investigation; '302' Murder Decision Likely

In the latest development in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, sources at the Central Bureau Of Investigation(CBI) have informed Republic TV that the agency will now probe into an alleged party held on June 13. It was recently brought to the fore by BJP Mumbai Secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta that Rhea Chakraborty had met the late actor in the intervening night between 13th and 14th June at Sushant's residence. He had claimed that his source, an eye witness to this account, is also ready to depose before the CBI and record a statement about the same.

Sources also told Republic that the CBI director is likely to take a decision on whether to add the '302' murder charge on Saturday after going through the case file. An AIIMS statement is also expected on Saturday.

Gupta had also stated that Rhea had met Sushant after an alleged party of an influential person after which the late actor had even dropped Rhea back home around 2 or 3 AM in the morning. Also, a Karni Sena leader Surjeet Singh Rathore has also revealed to Republic TV that another eye witness saw the duo together on June 13 after the said party. Further, as CBI is set to begin its second phase of investigation, Sushant's flatmate Sidharth Pithani has been summoned on Tuesday to record his statement, possibly as an eye witness.

While earlier Pithani had maintained the narrative about being unaware of the circumstances that led to the actor's death, it has been revealed by sources that Pithani has also divulged details of the arrival of 'outsiders' at the actor's residence on June 13 to the CBI. The exact details of what exactly transpired at the party and after the party at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence are now under the CBI scanner.

Various reports have surfaced until now which have hinted at a very tangible link between the deaths of celebrity manager Disha Salian on June 8 and actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. Disha Salian had fallen to her death from the 14th floor flat of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. Her fiance Rohan Rai is conspicuous by his absence since the investigation into both alleged suicides has begun. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has alleged in his interaction with Republic TV as well as his letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah that Rohan Rai seems afraid to return to the city due to 'pressure' from influential people who were present at the party after which Disha died.

