Sushant Singh Rajput Case 'Probe Has Gone In Different Direction,' Claims Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday questioned the Central government and its investigation agencies over the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Questioning the progress made by the CBI in its investigation of the case, which was initially probed by the Mumbai Police, the veteran leader said Sushant's case has gone in a 'different direction'.

'Case has gone in different direction'

Speaking to reporters in Pandharpur in Solapur district, Pawar said, "It could be because the Central government did not have trust in Mumbai Police that is why the probe in the case was given to another agency (CBI)."

"What light they (CBI) have shed on the case, we have not yet seen. Suicide (angle) aside, now strange things are coming to the fore. Now the investigation in the case has gone in different direction," he said, adding that things will become clear once the truth comes out.

Pawar was could only have been referring to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) broadening its probe into alleged Bollywood-drug nexus arising out of the Rajput death case. Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating the late actor's case and all three come under the Union Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah.

On Monday, the forensic panel of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctors, led by Dr. Sudhir Gupta, submitted its report on Rajput's post-mortem and viscera reports to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI is investigating the actor's death case and the AIIMS report will help them conclude the manner of death, which was immediately claimed to be 'suicide by hanging' but has been widely challenged.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday sought to know what happened after the probe into the actor's death was given to the CBI, and said he is eagerly waiting to know the outcome of the agency's investigation. His comments came a day after the CBI said it has not reached any conclusion in the death Rajput and that all aspects are under investigation.

Pawar rules out politics behind Raut and Fadnavis meet

NCP supremo also ruled out any politics behind the much-talked meeting between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis last week. Pawar said, if a reporter or an editor of a newspaper takes an interview of leaders from different parties, it does not mean that he gets associated with that party. Pawar's party is currently a part of the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

"When Raut had interviewed me (for Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'), he had announced that he would interview Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Raut had also clarified that he would interview BJP leaders. I don't think there is any need to comment on that," he said. Adding further Pawar said the interview (of Fadnavis) will take place and get published, "but it will not have any effect on politics of the state".

When asked about Union minister Ramdas Athawale's suggestion that Pawar should join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the event of the Shiv Sena not forming ties with former ally BJP, Pawar said nobody takes the RPI (A) chief seriously inside as well as outside Parliament.

(With inputs from PTI)